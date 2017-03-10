Colorado marijuana sales holding stea...

Colorado marijuana sales holding steady with $109 million in January 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado marijuana shops kicked off 2017 by selling nearly $109 million in recreational and medical cannabis in January, marking a 23 percent increase from January 2016, the latest revenue data show. The Cannabist's calculations of state tax revenue data that dropped Thursday afternoon show that recreational marijuana sales in January 2017 totaled $77.9 million - up $21.4 million year-over-year - while the month's medical marijuana sales were $31.1 million, a 2.8 percent decrease from January 2016.

