Colorado marijuana sales holding steady with $109 million in January 2017
Colorado marijuana shops kicked off 2017 by selling nearly $109 million in recreational and medical cannabis in January, marking a 23 percent increase from January 2016, the latest revenue data show. The Cannabist's calculations of state tax revenue data that dropped Thursday afternoon show that recreational marijuana sales in January 2017 totaled $77.9 million - up $21.4 million year-over-year - while the month's medical marijuana sales were $31.1 million, a 2.8 percent decrease from January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|TomInElPaso
|45,698
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC