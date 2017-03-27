Colorado legislature approves protections for people rescuing kids, pets from hot cars
Longmont Animal Control Officer Diane Milford demonstrates how she uses a digital thermometer to take measurements inside vehicles in 2015 to show how hit it can be if animals are left inside them. House Bill 17-1179, the proposed state law that would grant immunity to people who break into locked vehicles for emergency rescues of children, dogs or cats, can be viewed at bit.ly/2nIWkGh The Colorado Legislature gave final approval this morning to the proposed law that would grant immunity to people breaking into vehicles for emergency rescues of children or pets locked inside those vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|46,380
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC