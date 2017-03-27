Colorado legislature approves protections for people rescuing kids, pets from hot cars

Longmont Animal Control Officer Diane Milford demonstrates how she uses a digital thermometer to take measurements inside vehicles in 2015 to show how hit it can be if animals are left inside them. House Bill 17-1179, the proposed state law that would grant immunity to people who break into locked vehicles for emergency rescues of children, dogs or cats, can be viewed at bit.ly/2nIWkGh The Colorado Legislature gave final approval this morning to the proposed law that would grant immunity to people breaking into vehicles for emergency rescues of children or pets locked inside those vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.