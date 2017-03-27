Colorado legislature approves protect...

Colorado legislature approves protections for people rescuing kids, pets from hot cars

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Longmont Animal Control Officer Diane Milford demonstrates how she uses a digital thermometer to take measurements inside vehicles in 2015 to show how hit it can be if animals are left inside them. House Bill 17-1179, the proposed state law that would grant immunity to people who break into locked vehicles for emergency rescues of children, dogs or cats, can be viewed at bit.ly/2nIWkGh The Colorado Legislature gave final approval this morning to the proposed law that would grant immunity to people breaking into vehicles for emergency rescues of children or pets locked inside those vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr scotty steiner 46,380
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC