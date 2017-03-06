Colorado lawmakers take steps to regulate cannabis social clubs
As we all know, adult-use marijuana is legal in Colorado. But, under Amendment 64, Article XVIII, Section 16, it is illegal to consume marijuana "openly and publicly or in a manner that endangers others."
