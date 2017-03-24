Colorado lawmaker twice appeared to defend Japanese internment camps, before stepping back

Republican state Rep. Phil Covarrubias this week twice appeared to offer a limited defense of Japanese-American internment camps during World War II, before apologizing that his comments were "taken out of context." "For anybody that has never been in the heat of combat, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and all of that was going on, there's not time to ask questions and find out who's a citizen and who's not," said Covarrubias, a former Marine who lives in Brighton.

