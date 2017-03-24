Colorado lawmaker twice appeared to d...

Colorado lawmaker twice appeared to defend Japanese internment camps, before stepping back

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Republican state Rep. Phil Covarrubias this week twice appeared to offer a limited defense of Japanese-American internment camps during World War II, before apologizing that his comments were "taken out of context." "For anybody that has never been in the heat of combat, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and all of that was going on, there's not time to ask questions and find out who's a citizen and who's not," said Covarrubias, a former Marine who lives in Brighton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Respect71 46,289
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC