Colorado Knife Bill to Repeal Automatic Knife Prohibition Passes House Judiciary Committee
CODY, Wyo. - - The American Knife & Tool Institute today announced the House Judiciary Committee's passage of Colorado SB 17-008, legislation to repeal the prohibition of automatic and gravity knives within the state, by a vote of 10-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|45,363
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|4
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC