Colorado House to consider Rep. Mike Foote's oil, gas setbacks bill
State Rep. Mike Foote's proposal to require that any future oil and gas wells be located at least 1,000 feet away from schools' and child care centers' property lines is headed for debate by the full Colorado House of Representatives after clearing a committee vote on Thursday night.
