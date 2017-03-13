Colorado hospitals, health care experts give GOP's repeal of Obamacare a shaky prognosis | Colora...
"Trust me, I'm extremely concerned," said Penrose-St. Francis Health Services President and CEO Margaret Sabin of congressional Republicans' proposal to transform the nation's health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Truth
|46,129
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC