Colorado group works to help cities cope with Aurora-like mass shootings

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The National Resiliency Center has compiled a blueprint of best practices to help manage the chaos that follows a mass shooting or disaster John Gay is the founder and executive director of the National Resiliency Center that was created in the aftermath of the Aurora Theater shooting as a resource to other communities dealing with mass shootings. In the 13 years between the Columbine High School massacre and the Aurora theater attack , mass shootings became so common in the U.S. that they were no longer unthinkable.

