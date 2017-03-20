Colorado economists: Trump budget short on details, long on politics | Colorado Springs Gazette, ...
That was the consensus of more than a dozen economists and analysts interviewed by ColoradoPolitics.com after Trump dropped his proposal with a political thud. Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican from Yuma who serves on the Senate Budget Committee, reminded Trump that it's not his job to write the nation's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|46,159
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC