Colorado driver's licenses can't be issued statewide because of weather-related power outage
Driver's licenses and other documents can't be issued Friday by the Colorado Department of Revenue because of a weather-related power outage. "All state and county Colorado driver license offices are currently unable to issue documents," the state announced in a news release.
