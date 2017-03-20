Colorado Dem at the center of Gorsuch...

Colorado Dem at the center of Gorsuch confirmation fight

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Hill

Cory Gardner Colorado Dem at the center of Gorsuch confirmation fight Gorsuch sails on day one, but real test is Tuesday Live coverage: Supreme Court nominee hearings begin MORE introduce the nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, on Monday as the Judiciary Committee started the first day of its weeklong hearing. Bennet isn't on the committee or up for reelection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min TomInElPaso 46,165
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 8 Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,698,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC