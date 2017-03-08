Colorado could owe feds up to $43 million for Medicaid "systems error"

A "system error" at the state Medicaid department could leave Colorado taxpayers on the hook to repay the federal government as much as $43 million, an unexpected expense that state officials are scrambling to reconcile. The department's computer system "erroneously categorized" some services as eligible for more federal funds than they were, according to a memo sent Wednesday to lawmakers on the Joint Budget Committee from a committee staffer.

