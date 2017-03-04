Colorado constituents vs. a cardboard cutout of Sen. Cory Gardner

Lafayette Mayor Christine Berg looks at the cardboard cutout of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner set up in the gymnasium of Byers Middle School while speaking about civic engagement during an "in absentia" town hall meeting directed at the senator, who was invited to attend but did not respond to the invitation. Organizers said the meeting was held as a response to Gardner's refusal to meet face-to-face with constituents in a similar meeting format.

