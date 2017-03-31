Colorado chemical arms waste may be trucked to another state
The U.S. Army is considering trucking hazardous wastewater from a chemical weapons destruction plant in Colorado to another state because the plant isn't yet fully operational. Incinerators in Texas and Arkansas are under consideration to destroy up to 250,000 gallons of wastewater from the Pueblo Chemical Depot, but officials couldn't immediately provide the exact locations Thursday.
