Colorado budget proposal cuts youth surveys on drugs, sex
Colorado schoolchildren may not be asked about their drug use and sex habits in anonymous surveys anymore, under a bipartisan budget proposal moving through the Legislature. The youth-risk surveys are sent every other year to randomly selected middle and high school students and are used to chart risk behaviors such as smoking, drinking and bringing guns to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
