Colorado Brewers Guild Hires D.C. lawyer Andres Gil Zaldana As New Director
Seven months after longtime Colorado Brewers Guild director John Carlson stepped down in the midst of a dispute among its brewery members, the nonprofit organization has hired a new leader. Washington, D.C. attorney Andres Gil Zaldana will take over as executive director of the Guild, which advocates for and represents the interests of more than two hundred Colorado craft breweries and brewpubs.
