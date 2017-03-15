Colorado bill would expedite immigrant license renewals
Colorado has issued driver's licenses to unauthorized immigrant residents since 2014, and lawmakers acted Wednesday to make it easier to renew them when the first of those licenses start expiring in August. A bill approved by the House Local Government Committee would expedite the process, in part by allowing drivers to renew online or by mail, as U.S. citizens do, with proof of residency in Colorado.
