Colorado-based Boston Market to only serve antibiotic-free chicken

Colorado-based Boston Market to only ...

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

JUNE 12TH 2009--Stephanie Miller, serves up side dishes at Boston Market at 6th and Grant Friday afternoon. Golden-based Boston Market plans to only serve chicken that is antibiotic-free by 2018, making it the third national chain based out of Colorado this year to announce updated practices for the chicken served to customers.

