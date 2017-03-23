Colorado Avalanche falls to Edmonton Oilers

After leading Edmonton 2-0 early and 4-2 after two periods, Colorado fell 7-4 to the Oilers at the Pepsi Center. Avalanche backup goalie Jeremy Smith struggled all night, and it ultimately was costly, with the Oilers coming back to take the lead on on third-period goals from Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Drake Caggiula.

