Colorado Avalanche falls to Edmonton ...

Colorado Avalanche falls to Edmonton Oilers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

After leading Edmonton 2-0 early and 4-2 after two periods, Colorado fell 7-4 to the Oilers at the Pepsi Center. Avalanche backup goalie Jeremy Smith struggled all night, and it ultimately was costly, with the Oilers coming back to take the lead on on third-period goals from Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Drake Caggiula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min Respect71 46,245
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC