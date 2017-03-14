Chevron Cleaning Up Pipeline Oil Spil...

Chevron Cleaning Up Pipeline Oil Spill In NW Colorado

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Chevron Corp. says its crews are cleaning up about 4,800 gallons of oil that spilled from a failed pipeline into an intermittent stream on public land in northwestern Colorado.

