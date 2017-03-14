Chevron Cleaning Up Pipeline Oil Spill In NW Colorado
Chevron Cleaning Up Pipeline Oil Spill In NW Colorado Chevron Corp. says its crews are cleaning up about 4,800 gallons of oil that spilled from a failed pipeline into an intermittent stream on public land in northwestern Colorado. Freezing Rain, Blowing Snow, Arctic Temps Bring Travel Woes Hundreds of passengers were delayed at Denver International Airport as a big storm pummels the Northeast.
