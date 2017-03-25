Charter schools in Colorado are growing in number and influence 25 years after they took hold
Charter critics worry that Betsy DeVos's appointment as Education Secretary means more money will be siphoned from struggling public schools His show jumping days well behind him, 32-year-old Chicho soaks in the morning sun while students from Boulder Preparatory High School gently feed and pet him. Chicho's caretakers at the Medicine Horse Program say the old mare's age and health problems will soon end his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,299
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC