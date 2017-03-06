CDOT survey says 22 percent of Colora...

CDOT survey says 22 percent of Colorado drivers admit to reading cellphone messages while driving

28 min ago

The survey comes after Colorado's top transportation official in January blamed a spike in state roadway fatalities last year on an "epidemic of distracted driving" A statewide survey has found that nearly a quarter of Colorado motorists admit to reading a text message, e-mail or social media post on their cellphone while driving, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT says 15 percent of people also admitted to writing a message on their electronic device while behind the wheel in the week before completing the survey.

