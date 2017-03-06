CDOT survey says 22 percent of Colorado drivers admit to reading cellphone messages while driving

The survey comes after Colorado's top transportation official in January blamed a spike in state roadway fatalities last year on an "epidemic of distracted driving" A statewide survey has found that nearly a quarter of Colorado motorists admit to reading a text message, e-mail or social media post on their cellphone while driving, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT says 15 percent of people also admitted to writing a message on their electronic device while behind the wheel in the week before completing the survey.

