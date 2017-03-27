Boulder DA Stan Garnett decides not to run for Colorado attorney general
Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett, seen during the Dynel Lane trial in February 2016, has decided not to run for Colorado attorney general. Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett has decided not to make a second run for Colorado attorney general in next year's statewide election, he announced this morning.
