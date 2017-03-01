Boulder County students compete in regional science fair at CU

Noah Randall, an eighth-grader at Longmont's Flagstaff Academy, likes having Nerf wars outside with friends, but finds tracking down all those darts left on the ground to be painful. So he set out to create a biodegradable dart for his required school science fair project, using molds to form darts from a mixture of beef gelatin, honey, glycerin and an antibacterial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.