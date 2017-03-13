Bennet vows to fight president on immigration, Climate change
Breeah Kinsella asks Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, about the federal government cutting funding for free and reduced-price school lunch on Friday morning during a packed town hall meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Truth
|46,129
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC