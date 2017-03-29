As Republicans push for a health care re-do, uncertainty lingers for Colorado insurers

Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck on Wednesday said he wants to see the GOP's left-for-dead health care overhaul resuscitated for a vote within the next month, while a health care consultant warned that the lingering uncertainty around national health policy will probably scare even more insurers away from the coverage exchanges. The comments are a sign that the storm clouds looming above the Affordable Care Act won't be blowing over anytime soon, despite the failure of congressional Republicans to move forward last week with their national health care plan.

