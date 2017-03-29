As Republicans push for a health care...

As Republicans push for a health care re-do, uncertainty lingers for Colorado insurers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck on Wednesday said he wants to see the GOP's left-for-dead health care overhaul resuscitated for a vote within the next month, while a health care consultant warned that the lingering uncertainty around national health policy will probably scare even more insurers away from the coverage exchanges. The comments are a sign that the storm clouds looming above the Affordable Care Act won't be blowing over anytime soon, despite the failure of congressional Republicans to move forward last week with their national health care plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Terra Firma 46,445
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC