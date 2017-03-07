As 30,000-acre wildfire bore down, small northeast Colorado town's farmers fought back
Firefighters on Tuesday sought to contain a nearly 30,000-acre wildfire in northern Colorado that has been fueled by warm, dry weather and winds strong enough to blow a grown man off his feet. Officials say five homes have been lost in the blaze and several more damaged.
