Adult Summer Camp Coming to Colorado

If some of your best childhood memories are from summers spent at sleep-away camp, but now you're an adultyou're in luck, because this August you can let your inner kid out and relive those times all over again. Camp No Counselors , a summer camp solely for people over the age of 21, is making its way to Colorado, bringing a weekend full of adventure, fun and relaxation.

