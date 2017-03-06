A Quarter of Coloradans Text and Drive
In a new survey, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a quarter of Coloradans admit to reading a text, e-mail or social media post on their phones while driving. While we're not saying there's anything wrong with CDOT's methodology, we are questioning the other 75 percent of Colorado's drivers who probably lied on said survey and didn't fess up to their road mobile usage.
