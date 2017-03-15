19-year-old arrested after 2 teens fo...

19-year-old arrested after 2 teens found dead in Colorado

Read more: The Madison Press

A man is under arrest in connection with the deaths of two teenagers whose bodies were found on the shoulder of a rural Colorado road. Gustavo Marquez, 19, was arrested Sunday and was being held in jail Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse resulting in death.

