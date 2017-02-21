'Wrong time to pull back': Colorado governor chastises Trump...

'Wrong time to pull back': Colorado g...

5 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer sent a tremor through the nascent legal-marijuana industry, saying he thought there would be " greater enforcement " of federal marijuana laws under President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In the past, Sessions has been a vocal opponent of marijuana, which is now legal for medical and recreational use in a number of states.

