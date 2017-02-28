When Colorado's legislature passed a ...

When Colorado's legislature passed a birth-control bill without being political

With little fanfare, a bill slipped through Colorado's Republican-led Senate last year and became law, allowing women across the state to go to a pharmacist and receive hormone-based birth-control pills without a prescription from a doctor. The measure allowed various Colorado medical boards to determine whether it was appropriate for pharmacists to dispense medicine for a variety of public health needs.

