Warmth Brings Early-rising Bear to Colorado Backyard
A male black bear brought out of hibernation early by warm weather will be relocated after he was captured in a Colorado Springs backyard. The Gazette reports the bear climbed a tree before the sighting was reported to authorities Saturday morning.
