Warm up a cold night in Colorado's Hot Springs Loop There are 19 natural hot springs along the 720-mile historic loop. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lb3DTO The underground hot springs vapor caves at the Yampah Spa, the only known natural vapor caves in North America, opened for commercial use in 1887.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.