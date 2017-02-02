Trump pick for Supreme Court is out of step with Colorado, demonstrators say

Protesters gather outside the Byron White Federal Courthouse to show there disapproval of the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court, Feb. 2, 2017. A group of activists condemned President Donald Trump's nomination of Colorado resident and U.S. 10th Circuit Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying his appointment would threaten hard-won constitutional protections for women, minorities and workers.

