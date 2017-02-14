Trade show fight with Colorado has Utah on its back
The fight over a Salt Lake City outdoor retail equipment trade show that Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper inadvertently picked hit a new threshold Thursday evening. The parent company of the Outdoor Retailer show said it's leaving Utah over some politicians' determination to make more federal public lands open to energy development, grazing and local management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Rose_NoHo
|44,888
|church in denver
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC