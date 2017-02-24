Thousands of Colorado's part-time workers want full-time jobs
Annette Melton, left, leads a Zumba class at the Northglenn Recreation Center on Dec. 5, 2016. Melton worked part time for the city of Northglenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,022
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|12 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC