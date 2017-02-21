This is not just babysitting

This is not just babysitting

Ask yourself the following questions: Do I enjoy working with children? Am I knowledgeable about child development or willing to learn more about child development? Am I ready to be a professional business owner? Would I like to be able to set my own hours and/or wages? Would I like to work at home so that I can stay at home with my own children? Am I willing to open my home to other families and to have my home inspected by the Child Care Licensing Agency? Is my family supportive of my plans to operate a family child care home, and are they willing to get health evaluations and criminal background checks? Am I willing to meet all licensing requirements and, if required, make changes to my home ? If you answered yes to these questions then being a licensed family child care provider may offer you a rewarding and challenging career opportunity.

