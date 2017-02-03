Thinking outside the mash tun: Colorado's gluten-free Grouse Malt House fueling a new wave of beer

Wellington maltster is a leading supplier of one of the four essential ingredients of beers friendly to people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance Gluten-free beer drinkers are an expanding segment of the craft-beer market - and a small craft maltster in Wellington is helping breweries quench their growing thirst. "Gluten-reduced or gluten-free beers are definitely something that is of demand," said Julia Hertz, craft beer program director for the Brewers Association, which puts on the Great American Beer Festival.

