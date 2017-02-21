Things to do in Morgan County
Morgan Community College will host a retirement celebration reception at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, for Dr. Kerry Hart, who is retiring as the president of MCC. The reception will be held in the Founders Room on the Fort Morgan MCC campus, 920 Barlow Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Respect71
|44,946
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan '17
|dsfsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC