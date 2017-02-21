TDS Telecom Aims to Expand Broadband to More than 3,000 Colorado Locations With FCC Funding

If you live in Colorado or even visited for a few days and ventured outside the larger cities, you likely have observed that once you get outside the major metros, internet access can get a bit sketchy aS' and sometimes very sketchy aS' in rural areas of the mountains and plains. Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper called attention to the issue in his State of the State address earlier this year in which he said announced the creation of an office dedicated to getting high-speed internet to all of the state by 2020.

