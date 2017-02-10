TABOR faces renewed, Republican-led e...

TABOR faces renewed, Republican-led effort for an overhaul at 25-year mark

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Douglas Bruce, author of the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, is pictured in 2005 working on the campaign against Referendum C . Twenty-five years ago, Colorado voters approved the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a constitutional provision that put a spending limit on government and gave voters the power to approve tax hikes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,141
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 16 hr EmotionalCowardsh... 5
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan '17 Batvette 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC