Suspect in Denver light rail station murder was wanted for possible deportation

Read more: Fox News

One of the suspects accused of trying to rob and then killing a man at a Denver light rail station, was in custody in Denver and wanted for possible deportation by federal authorities when he was released from jail weeks before the murder. Ever Valles is currently in jail in Denver along with another man for the killing of Tim Cruz , 32, at the 12th and Sheridan light rail train station on February 7. He and Nathan Valdez were formally charged Friday for murder.

