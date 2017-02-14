Stan Garnett: Time for Colorado to repeal the death penalty
In the district attorney's office in Colorado's 20th Judicial District, the sixth largest prosecutor's office in Colorado, we prosecute 2,400 felonies each year, as well as several thousand misdemeanors and serious traffic cases. We have obtained guilty verdicts or convictions on 35 homicides, 14 of which were first-degree murders, in the eight years since I took office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|EdmondWA
|44,829
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan '17
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC