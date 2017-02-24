Southwest Chief Commission bill to explore Front Range rail service passes Colorado senate
The commission charged with rescuing Amtrak's troubled Southwest Chief route through southeast Colorado won a victory Thursday as lawmakers in the state senate passed a bill to extend its life and expand its mission to explore passenger rail service along the Front Range. The legislation, officials say, was passed by a 24 to 11 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|1 hr
|@Real Kelly
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|45,038
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC