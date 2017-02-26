Solving Colorado's traffic issues must include more than wider roads
Kudos to Mayor Steve Hogan from Aurora and Mayor Marc Williams from Arvada for their guest opinion arguing that the legislature include public transit, sidewalks, street crossings and bike lanes in a state transportation tax. It is sheer folly to think that we can solve our traffic problems just by widening roads.
