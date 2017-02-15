Seal For Bilingual High School Grads Clears Colorado Hurdle
Third Record High In A Week Set As Winter Heat Wave Continues For the second day in a row and the third time in a week, Denver set a new daily record high on Thursday when the temperature climbed to 75 degrees at Denver International Airport. The old record for Feb. 16 was 70 degrees set in 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,875
|church in denver
|16 hr
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC