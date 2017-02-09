Save lives in southern Colorado with opioid treatment training
The battle against drug addiction, particularly opioids remains one of the most pressing public health challenges facing communities across the country in 2017. It is a very real epidemic that is not only affecting the present of our communities, but our future as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|44,698
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|6 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC