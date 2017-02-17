Richard Dillio: Health care, Cory Gar...

Richard Dillio: Health care, Cory Gardner style

Daily Camera

As a retired ER doctor with 38 years of full-time practice, the last nine at Sterling Regional Medical Center, I feel I have a unique perspective on those who have not had health-care coverage and used emergency rooms as their primary care doctors. The proposed repeal of the ACA without a fair, financially viable plan in place is unconscionable.

