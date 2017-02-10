Quinnipiac poll: 71% oppose enforcing...

Quinnipiac poll: 71% oppose enforcing federal marijuana laws in states where the drug is legal

A stark rejoinder to what Sean Spicer said on Thursday about applying federal drug laws to recreational marijuana use even in states that have legalized the drug. The public's not keen on that idea.

